Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Nembhard (back) is doubtful for Friday's game versus Washington.

Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and it's not a surprise to see the team looking to rest Nembhard. T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is questionable, and Kam Jones (back) is too, so the team could be very shorthanded in the backcourt.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
