Andrew Nembhard Injury: Doubtful for Friday
Nembhard (back) is doubtful for Friday's game versus Washington.
Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and it's not a surprise to see the team looking to rest Nembhard. T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is questionable, and Kam Jones (back) is too, so the team could be very shorthanded in the backcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19Yesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break7 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 1010 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More