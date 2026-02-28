Andrew Nembhard Injury: Doubtful for Sunday
Nembhard (back) is unlikely to play Sunday against Memphis, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Nembhard was able to play through his back issue Thursday against the Hornets, but it continues to linger. With Nembhard expected to sit, the Pacers could rely more on Quenton Jackson, T.J. McConnell and Kam Jones.
