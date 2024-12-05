Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Nembhard (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup versus the Bulls.

Nembhard is questionable for Friday's game after having been held out of Wednesday's loss to Brooklyn due to left knee injury management. The 24-year-old appeared in two consecutive outings following a 12-game absence due to left patellofemoral inflammation, during which he averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 rebounds across 17.0 minutes per game. If Nembhard is unable to play Friday, Quenton Jackson and T.J. McConnell are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

