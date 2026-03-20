Andrew Nembhard Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Nembhard (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game in San Antonio.

Nembhard is in danger of missing a fourth straight game due to a right calf contusion. Aaron Nesmith (ankle), T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Ben Sheppard (ankle) and Quenton Jackson (calf) are all listed as questionable as well, so the Pacers could end up being extremely shorthanded in the backcourt.