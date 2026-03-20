Andrew Nembhard Injury: Iffy for Saturday
Nembhard (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game in San Antonio.
Nembhard is in danger of missing a fourth straight game due to a right calf contusion. Aaron Nesmith (ankle), T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Ben Sheppard (ankle) and Quenton Jackson (calf) are all listed as questionable as well, so the Pacers could end up being extremely shorthanded in the backcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 182 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 182 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 173 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 173 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Picks, Matchups, Game Counts4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More