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Andrew Nembhard Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Nembhard (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Nembhard has appeared in four straight games but could be held out of Sunday's contest due to lower-back injury management. If he's ultimately ruled out, Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson would be candidates for expanded roles, especially if T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is also downgraded from questionable to out.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
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