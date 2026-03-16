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Andrew Nembhard Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 2:52pm

Nembhard (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Nembhard sat out Sunday's contest and could miss a second consecutive game due to a right calf contusion. T.J. McConnell (hamstring) started in Nembhard's place last time out, but with McConnell also listed as questionable for Tuesday, Kam Jones could see expanded opportunities if both guards are ultimately ruled out.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
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