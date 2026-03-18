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Andrew Nembhard Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 10:28am

Nembhard (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Nembhard remains day-to-day after missing the past two games for Indiana. With the Pacers submitting yet another lengthy injury report, Nembhard could see a heavy usage rate if he's cleared to return.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
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