Andrew Nembhard Injury: Listed as questionable
Nembhard (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Nembhard remains day-to-day after missing the past two games for Indiana. With the Pacers submitting yet another lengthy injury report, Nembhard could see a heavy usage rate if he's cleared to return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17Yesterday
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Picks, Matchups, Game Counts2 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 126 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 126 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More