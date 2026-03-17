Andrew Nembhard Injury: Listed out Tuesday
Nembhard (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against New York.
Nembhard is in line for a second straight absence as a result of a bruised right calf. T.J. McConnell drew the start in Nembhard's place Sunday and should be considered the favorite to do so again Tuesday.
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