Andrew Nembhard Injury: Not playing Tuesday
Nembhard (neck/back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Nembhard drew the doubtful tag due to lower-back and neck soreness, so it's no surprise to see the fourth-year guard being ruled out. With Nembhard and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) both sidelined, the Pacers will need to lean more heavily on the likes of Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson. Nembhard's next chance to play is Thursday against Phoenix.
