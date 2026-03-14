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Andrew Nembhard Injury: Now dealing with calf contusion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Nembhard is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to a right calf contusion.

Nembhard has been a regular on the injury report this season due to back issues (and more recently a neck injury), so he may have injured his calf during the Pacers' loss to the Knicks on Friday, when he finished with eight points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals over 32 minutes. T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is also listed as questionable, so if he and Nembhard are unable to play Sunday, then Kam Jones would be in line for an elevated role against Milwaukee.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
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