Andrew Nembhard Injury: Probable for Friday
Nembhard is probable for Friday's game against the Lakers due to low back and neck soreness.
Nembhard was able to play through these two issues Wednesday, and the probable designation is a sign that he expects to do so again Friday. The Pacers should have another update on his status closer to game time.
