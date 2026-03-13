Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 11:15am

Nembhard (back/neck) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Nembhard returned from a one-game absence Thursday and was remarkably efficient, scoring 23 points on 6-for-7 shooting in just 17 minutes. However, he did not play in the second half of that contest, a move likely intended to preserve him for the second night of this back-to-back. While Indiana is deep in a tanking season, having lost 11 straight games, it's possible Nembhard sits Friday. If he is eventually ruled out, expect Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson (calf) to handle the bulk of the backcourt minutes.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
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