Andrew Nembhard Injury: Questionable for Friday
Nembhard (back/neck) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Nembhard returned from a one-game absence Thursday and was remarkably efficient, scoring 23 points on 6-for-7 shooting in just 17 minutes. However, he did not play in the second half of that contest, a move likely intended to preserve him for the second night of this back-to-back. While Indiana is deep in a tanking season, having lost 11 straight games, it's possible Nembhard sits Friday. If he is eventually ruled out, expect Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson (calf) to handle the bulk of the backcourt minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups4 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 85 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 2615 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More