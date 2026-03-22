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Andrew Nembhard Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 2:07pm

Nembhard (calf) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Magic.

Nembhard returned from the calf issue for Saturday's loss to the Spurs, but he might return to the sidelines Monday, with that game being the first in a four-game week. If Nembhard is out, T.J. McConnell and Kam Jones would see a boost.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
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