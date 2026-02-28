Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 2:18pm

Nembhard (back) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Nembhard was originally considered doubtful to suit up Sunday, and while he is still leaning toward the doubtful side of his new tag, his upgrade suggests he has made some progress in his recovery from a lingering back issue. If Nembhard is unable to play for a second consecutive game, the Pacers will likely rely on Quenton Jackson, T.J. McConnell and Kam Jones to handle the majority of the backcourt duties. Nembhard's next chance to play would come Wednesday against the Clippers.

