Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Nembhard (back/neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Portland.

Nembhard has been a regular on the injury report of late due to neck and back soreness, though he has played in each of Indiana's last two games. If he's unable to suit up Sunday, Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson would be candidates for increased playing time.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 26
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 26
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
9 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
11 days ago