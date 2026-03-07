Andrew Nembhard Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Nembhard (back/neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Portland.
Nembhard has been a regular on the injury report of late due to neck and back soreness, though he has played in each of Indiana's last two games. If he's unable to suit up Sunday, Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson would be candidates for increased playing time.
