Andrew Nembhard Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Nembhard (back) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Hornets.
Nembhard has been dealing with this back issue for months, but he's powered through it the past three games. We'll have a better idea of his status based on his activity level at shootaround, so managers can expect to get another update closer to Thursday's tip.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 196 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More