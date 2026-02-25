Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 3:08pm

Nembhard (back) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Hornets.

Nembhard has been dealing with this back issue for months, but he's powered through it the past three games. We'll have a better idea of his status based on his activity level at shootaround, so managers can expect to get another update closer to Thursday's tip.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
