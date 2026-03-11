Andrew Nembhard Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Nembhard is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns due to neck and lower-back soreness.
Thursday is the front half of Indiana's back-to-back, so Nembhard is likely to sit out one leg or the other. The bulk of the minutes at point guard could fall into the hands of Ben Sheppard and Kam Jones on Thursday.
