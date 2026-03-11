Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Nembhard is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns due to neck and lower-back soreness.

Thursday is the front half of Indiana's back-to-back, so Nembhard is likely to sit out one leg or the other. The bulk of the minutes at point guard could fall into the hands of Ben Sheppard and Kam Jones on Thursday.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
