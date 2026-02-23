Andrew Nembhard Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Nembhard (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
The Pacers are considering keeping Nembhard out for lower-back injury management. With Kam Jones (back) also questionable, Ben Sheppard and Quenton Jackson could both be in line for an expanded role in the backcourt Tuesday.
