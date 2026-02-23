Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 3:00pm

Nembhard (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

The Pacers are considering keeping Nembhard out for lower-back injury management. With Kam Jones (back) also questionable, Ben Sheppard and Quenton Jackson could both be in line for an expanded role in the backcourt Tuesday.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
