Andrew Nembhard Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Nembhard (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Nembhard has missed the Pacers' last 12 games due to left knee inflammation, but the third-year guard appears to be close to a return given his questionable tag for Sunday's game. Nembhard started in each of his seven outings, but when he returns, he'll likely come off the bench while ramping up his conditioning.