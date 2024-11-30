Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Nembhard

Andrew Nembhard Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Nembhard (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Nembhard has missed the Pacers' last 12 games due to left knee inflammation, but the third-year guard appears to be close to a return given his questionable tag for Sunday's game. Nembhard started in each of his seven outings, but when he returns, he'll likely come off the bench while ramping up his conditioning.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
