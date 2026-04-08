Andrew Nembhard Injury: Remains out
Nembhard (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Nets.
Nembhard will miss a fifth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a back injury. The Pacers will have two games left on their schedule after facing Brooklyn, and there's little incentive to play Nembhard down the stretch. With Nembhard sidelined, expect Quenton Jackson and Kam Jones to see more minutes in the backcourt.
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