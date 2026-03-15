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Andrew Nembhard Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 11:18am

Nembhard (calf) is out for Sunday's game in Milwaukee, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

With Nembhard unavailable, Kam Jones will have a chance to start and there will be more minutes available for T.J. McConnell and Taelon Peter. For now, Nembhard should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game in New York.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
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