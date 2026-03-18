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Andrew Nembhard Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Nembhard (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Portland.

Nembhard will miss a third consecutive contest due to a right calf contusion, and his next opportunity to suit up will come in San Antonio on Saturday. With the 26-year-old guard sidelined, T.J. McConnell is in line to draw another start, while Kam Jones, Quenton Jackson and Taelon Peter are all candidates to see increased playing time.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
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