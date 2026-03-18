Andrew Nembhard Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Nembhard (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Portland.

Nembhard will miss a third consecutive contest due to a right calf contusion, and his next opportunity to suit up will come in San Antonio on Saturday. With the 26-year-old guard sidelined, T.J. McConnell is in line to draw another start, while Kam Jones, Quenton Jackson and Taelon Peter are all candidates to see increased playing time.