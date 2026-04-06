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Andrew Nembhard Injury: Sidelined for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Nembhard (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Nembhard isn't yet ready to return from a back issue and will miss his fourth consecutive game as a result of the injury. His next opportunity to take the floor will arrive Thursday in Brooklyn.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
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