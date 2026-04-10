Andrew Nembhard Injury: Sitting out Friday
Nembhard (back) is out for Friday's game against the 76ers.
The Pacers will be very shorthanded yet again with Nembhard missing his sixth straight contest. It would be a major surprise to see Nembhard in the season finale Sunday.
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