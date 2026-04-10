Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard Injury: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Nembhard (back) is out for Friday's game against the 76ers.

The Pacers will be very shorthanded yet again with Nembhard missing his sixth straight contest. It would be a major surprise to see Nembhard in the season finale Sunday.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
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