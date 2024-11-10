Andrew Nembhard Injury: Slated to miss multiple weeks

Coach Rick Carlisle said Sunday that Nembhard (knee) will miss at least two weeks, Tony East of SI.com reports.

With Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith (ankle) sidelined for the foreseeable future, Bennedict Mathurin, Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker and Quenton Jackson are all candidates for increased roles moving forward. Nembhard initially tried to play through the knee soreness, and it's unclear if he suffered a setback or just wasn't performing up to standards.