Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard Injury: Still managing knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Nembhard (knee/wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

The Pacers will continue to manage Nembhard's left knee injury that caused him to be sidelined for 12 straight games in November, but it appears the third-year guard is also dealing with a left wrist sprain. Johnny Furphy, Jarace Walker and T.J. McConnell would see an increase in playing time Sunday if Nembhard is unable to play.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
