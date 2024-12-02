Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard Injury: Still working through knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Nembhard (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Toronto, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Nembhard returned from a 12-game absence Sunday due to left patellofemoral inflammation, and he finished with 14 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 15 minutes in the Pacers' 136-121 loss to the Grizzlies. Quenton Jackson, Johnny Murphey and T.J. McConnell would be in line to see increased minutes off the bench if Nembhard is sidelined for Tuesday's contest.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now