Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard Injury: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Nembhard is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Kings due to lower back and neck soreness.

Nembhard was cleared to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Blazers, but he's on track to get a rest day Tuesday evening. Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson would be in line for a start at point guard, assuming Nembhard is downgraded to out closer to tipoff.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
