Andrew Nembhard Injury: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Nembhard is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Kings due to lower back and neck soreness.
Nembhard was cleared to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Blazers, but he's on track to get a rest day Tuesday evening. Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson would be in line for a start at point guard, assuming Nembhard is downgraded to out closer to tipoff.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 2611 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2611 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2611 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More