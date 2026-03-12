Andrew Nembhard Injury: Will play Thursday
Nembhard (back) is good to go for Thursday's game versus Phoenix, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Nembhard is back after a one-game stint on the sidelines, which may result in Kam Jones shifting back to the second unit. Nembhard is averaging 17.1 points, 7.4 assists and 1.9 triples per contest on the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 84 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 2614 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2614 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2614 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More