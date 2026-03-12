Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard Injury: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 2:38pm

Nembhard (back) is good to go for Thursday's game versus Phoenix, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Nembhard is back after a one-game stint on the sidelines, which may result in Kam Jones shifting back to the second unit. Nembhard is averaging 17.1 points, 7.4 assists and 1.9 triples per contest on the season.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 26
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 26
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago