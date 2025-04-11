Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Nembhard Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 10:24am

Nembhard has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic due to a left thumb laceration.

The Pacers' entire starting lineup will take a seat for the second half of this back-to-back set. In Nembhard's absence, Bennedict Mathurin, Johnny Furphy and Jarace Walker are candidates for increased roles. It's unclear if Nembhard will return to action for Sunday's regular-season finale in Cleveland.

