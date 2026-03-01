Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Nembhard (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

Nembhard's injury status for Sunday's game improved from doubtful to questionable, but the fourth-year guard will not suit up while working through a lingering back injury. In his absence, T.J. McConnell and Kam Jones figure to be the top candidates to enter Indiana's starting lineup. Nembhard's next opportunity to play is Wednesday against the Clippers.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
