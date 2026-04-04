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Andrew Nembhard Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Nembhard (back) is out for Sunday's game in Cleveland.

With Nembhard unavailable, Quenton Jackson should be looking at another start, and Taelon Peter will have a chance to stay in the rotation. Nembhard's next chance to play will come Tuesday versus the Timberwolves.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
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