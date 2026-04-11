Andrew Nembhard Injury: Won't play Sunday

Nembhard (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Nembhard will miss Indiana's season finale, marking a seventh straight absence to end the campaign. The 26-year-old guard took a significant step forward in Tyrese Haliburton's (Achilles) absence this season, and Nembhard will finish the campaign averaging 16.9 points, 7.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 31.3 minutes per showing in 57 regular-season outings.