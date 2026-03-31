Andrew Nembhard Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Nembhard has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to lower-back injury management.
Nembhard will be held out of Wednesday's contest after appearing in each of Indiana's last five games. His next chance to suit up will come Friday in Charlotte. With T.J. McConnell (hamstring) also sidelined, Kam Jones, Taelon Peter and Quenton Jackson are candidates for expanded roles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 256 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best +EV NBA Bet Today: Grab This Player Prop Before It's Too Late6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 238 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 238 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2110 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More