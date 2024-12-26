Andrew Nembhard News: All-around showing as top scorer

Nembhard amassed 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one block across 29 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 loss to the Thunder.

Nembhard did a little bit of everything for Indiana in Thursday's outing, lifting Pacers players in scoring while distributing the ball well and ending one board short of a double-double. Nembhard set season-high marks in scoring and rebounds, adding his sixth outing of the season with seven or more dimes.