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Andrew Nembhard News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Nembhard (back/neck) will play in Friday's game against the Knicks, Jared Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Nembhard has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to neck and lower-back soreness, though he'll shed his questionable tag Friday. The 26-year-old guard logged just 17 minutes in Thursday's loss to Phoenix and may remain limited in the second leg of this back-to-back set.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
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