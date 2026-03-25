Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Nembhard (calf) is available for Wednesday's meeting with the Lakers.

Nembhard was listed as probable for Wednesday's game, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 17.1 points, 7.4 assists and 1.9 triples per game this season.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
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