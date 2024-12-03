Andrew Nembhard News: Available Tuesday

Nembhard (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Nembhard will suit up for his second consecutive matchup following a 12-game absence due to left patellofemoral inflammation. During his return, the 24-year-old contributed 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 15 minutes. Nembhard will likely remain under a minutes restriction as the club works him back to playing form.