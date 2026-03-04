Andrew Nembhard News: Available Wednesday

Nembhard (back/neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nembhard will shed his questionable tag and return from a one-game absence due to neck and back soreness. Over four outings since the All-Star break, the 26-year-old guard has averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game.