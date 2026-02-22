Andrew Nembhard News: Big double-double in return
Nembhard (back) closed Sunday's 134-130 loss to the Mavericks with 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and one steal across 29 minutes.
After sitting out Friday's loss in Washington, Nembhard recorded his ninth double-double of the season Sunday. The last-place Pacers have limited his availability of late, but Nembhard has been quite effective when active for fantasy managers. Over his last 12 appearances, Nembhard has averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 193 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break9 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1111 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 1012 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More