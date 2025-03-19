Andrew Nembhard News: Boosts offensively in victory
Nembhard finished Wednesday's 135-131 win over Dallas with 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one block over 32 minutes.
Nembhard provided a nice lift to Indiana offensively in Wednesday's high-scoring contest, handing out a team-high-tying assist total and finishing as one of three Pacers with 20 or more points in a winning effort. Nembhard has surpassed the 20-point mark in two outings, the other being a season-high 23 points set Dec. 26. He has now reached double figures in three of his last five appearances.
