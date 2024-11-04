Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Nembhard

Andrew Nembhard News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 5:59pm

Nembhard (knee) is available to play in Monday's matchup against the Mavericks.

Nembhard missed Friday's loss to the Pelicans due to left knee tendinitis, which also caused him to sit for most of Wednesday's win over the Celtics. It is unclear whether the 24-year-old will operate under a minutes restriction with Aaron Nesmith (ankle) ruled out, though Bennedict Mathurin and Ben Sheppard could benefit with more playing time.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers

