Andrew Nembhard News: Cleared to play Sunday
Nembhard (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Heat, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Nembhard has been playing through a lower-back issue as of late, but the fourth-year point guard has been given the green light to play in Sunday's home tilt. Over his last four outings, Nembhard has averaged 16.3 points, 12.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 threes over 32.3 minutes per game.
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