Andrew Nembhard News: Continues to rack up steals Tuesday

Nembhard posted eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 loss to the Knicks.

Nembhard's role on offense can be inconsistent, but he continues to make a big impact on the defensive side of the floor, as evidenced by his team-high three steals Tuesday. Over his last 12 games, the 25-year-old combo guard has averaged 10.9 points, 5.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 29.8 minutes. As long as he remains a starter for the Pacers, Nembhard's defensive capabilities should keep him in play as a fringe fantasy option in most leagues.