Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard News: Decent all-around performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 12:36pm

Nembhard totaled eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 113-99 win over the Nets.

Nembhard has scored in single digits in three straight games, but he's gotten the job done in other areas for the Pacers. He added five rebounds, three assists and two steals in Monday's win over Brooklyn, as he continues to contribute as a solid two-way threat for Indiana this season.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
