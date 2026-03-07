Andrew Nembhard News: Dishes eight dimes vs. LAL
Nembhard finished Friday's 128-117 loss to the Lakers with 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes.
Nembhard finished Friday's game as the Pacers' leader in assists, and while he struggled from beyond the arc, he ended as the team's second-leading scorer behind Pascal Siakam (26 points). Nembhard has played in six of the Pacers' eight games since the All-Star break while working through back and neck injuries, and over that span he has averaged 15.3 points, 6.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 threes and 0.8 steals over 27.2 minutes per game.
