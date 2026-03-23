Andrew Nembhard News: Double-doubles in win

Nembhard contributed 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and 14 assists across 35 minutes during Monday's 128-126 win over the Magic.

Nembhard recorded his 11th double-double of the season, including a game-high 14 assists, helping the Pacers to an unlikely victory. Although missed games continue to be a source of frustration for managers, Nembhard's production, when available, has been more than adequate. In four appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged 17.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in just 27.9 minutes per game.