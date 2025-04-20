Andrew Nembhard News: Drops 17 in Game 1 win

Nembhard registered 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 117-98 win over Milwaukee in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal-round series.

Nembhard made his presence felt in Game 1 against the Bucks with an efficient 8-for-13 tally from the floor. The Pacers will need this kind of production out of the young shooting guard if they hope to make a deep playoff run.