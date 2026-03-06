Andrew Nembhard News: Good to go Friday
Nembhard (neck/back) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers.
As expected, Nembhard will shake off his probable tag due back and neck soreness. The 26-year-old point guard has appeared in five outings since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 26.4 minutes per contest.
