Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Nembhard (neck/back) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers.

As expected, Nembhard will shake off his probable tag due back and neck soreness. The 26-year-old point guard has appeared in five outings since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 26.4 minutes per contest.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
