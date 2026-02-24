Andrew Nembhard News: Good to go Tuesday
Nembhard (back) will play in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Nembhard will shed his questionable tag due to lower-back injury management and suit up for a second consecutive contest. Over six February appearances, the 26-year-old guard has averaged 15.0 points, 7.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per game.
