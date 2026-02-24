Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Nembhard (back) will play in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Nembhard will shed his questionable tag due to lower-back injury management and suit up for a second consecutive contest. Over six February appearances, the 26-year-old guard has averaged 15.0 points, 7.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per game.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
